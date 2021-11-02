CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Dont'e Deayon mic'd up is the best Rams video of the year

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fw7z_0ckHx4V800

Dont’e Deayon’s ascent from practice squad player to starting cornerback has been fun to watch this season, and not just because it’s worked out so well for the Rams the last three weeks. Deayon is simply a joy to watch – and listen to.

The 5-foot-9 cornerback has the biggest personality on the team and despite not being an established veteran, he’s not afraid to talk trash, celebrate after a big play and get his teammates jacked up before the snap.

Deayon showed all of that on Sunday against the Texans when he was mic’d up. It’s absolutely the best mic’d-up video the Rams have done this year, even better than Matthew Stafford’s when he faced the Lions. Right off the bat, Deayon talked to an official about watching bigger receivers pushing off and grabbing him.

“How you doing, ref? Today, you see I’m a smaller body, right?” he said. “Gotta watch the push-off and the grabbing. You know what I’m saying? You gotta watch them. They’ve got a bigger receiver, so, all right? But I’m gonna be aggressive – not handsy – just aggressive. So you gotta watch. Appreciate you.”

The video sure doesn’t disappoint because Deayon is an absolute character – and a really good cornerback, too.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews shares touching Patrick Mahomes moment after fan controversy

Brittany Matthews isn’t letting internet trolls keep her down. On Wednesday, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a sweet set of photos, writing in her caption, “You” with a red heart emoji. Matthews’ post includes a trio of snaps that showed the couple meeting for a kiss on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mic#Dont#Texans#American Football#Lions
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Derrick Henry

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New Rams star recruits Odell Beckham Jr to join him

Von Miller has yet to appear in a game with the Los Angeles Rams, but the star pass-rusher is already doing some recruiting work for his new team. Miller, who was traded to the Rams from the Denver Broncos on Monday, is hoping another former Pro Bowler will join him in L.A. After the Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Miller shared a photo of himself and OBJ on Instagram. Friday happened to be Beckham’s 29th birthday, so Miller wished him a happy birthday. He also wrote “come to the (Rams) so we can chase this ring together!!!”
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy