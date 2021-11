A map of Poughkeepsie from the 1930s shows just how badly Black citizens in the Hudson Valley were discriminated against. The map shows how some streets and neighborhoods in the City of Poughkeepsie were stigmatized because Black families lived there. A practice called "redlining" was used by mortgage lenders to determine the eligibility of home loans. If a house was located in an area that was deemed "undesirable," lenders would consider it a higher risk, making it almost impossible to receive a loan. Some areas in the City of Poughkeepsie were downgraded simply because residents were Black.

