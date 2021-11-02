CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

LATEST: Canandaigua man charged with vehicular assault, DWI after serious two car crash on 332

 6 days ago
State police have identified the driver that caused the serious two car crash along State Route 332 Monday night.

Jeffery Shinsing, 32, of Canandaigua has been charged with vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, and ticketed for a number of other violations.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

TUESDAY AM UPDATE: Two suffer serious injuries after crash on Rt. 332, troopers say alcohol may have been factor

State police have provided an update on the serious crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 332 and Collett Road in Farmington.

Troopers say a passenger vehicle was traveling north on Route 332 at a high rate of speed and struck a second northbound passenger vehicle that had slowed down.

The operator of the second vehicle was transported to Strong Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in that second vehicle was also transported to Strong with serious injuries.

Troopers said the operator of the first northbound vehicle, which struck the second, was transported to Strong Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Alcohol may have been a factor.

