NFL trade deadline: 4 targets that would actually make sense for the Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Receiver N’Keal Harry is missing another game for the Patriots. Harry was added to the Patriots’ injury report on Friday with a knee issue. When the team elevated Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad on Saturday, the outlook didn’t look good for Harry. And on Sunday, Henry’s name was on the inactives list. The third-year receiver missed nine games in his rookie season and two games in 2020. Sunday will mark his fourth missed game of 2021, after missing the first three games of the season due to a shoulder injury suffered in the preseason. After requesting a trade in the summer, Harry has five receptions for 77 yards in five games played this season. Running back J.J. Taylor was also on the inactives list, meaning rookie Rhamondre Stevenson was once again on the active game day roster. For the Panthers, neither Sam Darnold nor Chrisitan McCaffrey was on the inactives list, meaning both will play. The complete list of Patriots and Panthers inactives is below: PATRIOTS TE Devin Asiasi DE Ronnie Perkins G Yasir Durant RB J.J. Taylor WR N’Keal Harry CB Shaun Wade PANTHERS RB Royce Freeman CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver LB Kamal Martin WR Shi Smith DT Phil Hoskins CB C.J. Henderson G Pat Elflein

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO