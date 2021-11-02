CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings move down four spots in recent NFL power rankings

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgV5B_0ckHqOkW00
Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Vikings went into the Week 8 matchup without a few key players, but so did the Cowboys.

Minnesota, missing CB Patrick Peterson and DT Michael Pierce, lost to Dallas, a team that was missing its starting quarterback, Dak Prescott.

The Vikings got what they deserved in a recent Week 9 power rankings. Minnesota moved down from 17 to 21 in Touchdown Wire’s list. Nick Wojton of Touchdown Wire wrote:

“About as tough as a loss for the Vikings as you can get. Minnesota was gift wrapped an opportunity: No Dak Prescott. Still, after QB Kirk Cousins connected to WR Adam Thielen for an opening-drive score, the Vikings settled for field goals which cost them in the end against the Cowboys.”

The Vikings moved to 3-4 with the loss. Minnesota has an arduous part of the schedule ahead with the Ravens, Chargers and Packers in the next three weeks. Minnesota’s season will be defined by this next slate of games.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Kirk Cousins replacements Vikings need to start thinking about right now

Will the Minnesota Vikings decide to move on from Kirk Cousins? Here are three possible replacements for the longtime NFL quarterback. Minnesota Vikings fans continue to grow frustrated with the way quarterback Kirk Cousins plays. While Cousins is a talented quarterback who has proven he can help a team win, he’s among some of the older quarterbacks in the league at 33-years-old and he’s got a pretty hefty salary. At the moment, Cousins is only on contract through the 2022 season, but he’ll make an absurd amount of money that year.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Take a Step Back in Power Ranking during Week Off

The Minnesota Vikings took the week off for a bye – and lost ground in the national opinion pecking order. Why? Because the Las Vegas Raiders win over the Philadelphia Eagles bumped Derek Carr’s team to the #11 spot while sliding the Vikings back to #15, per NFL.com’s weekly power rankings.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Vikings scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?

The Ravens are coming off their bye week and getting healthier. They’ll face a Minnesota Vikings team Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium that has been largely inconsistent this season and owns a 3-4 record. Here’s who has the edge in each phase: Ravens passing game vs. Vikings pass defense Lamar Jackson took five sacks in the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a result of uneven pass ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Dallas Sports Focus

2021 NFL Week 9 power rankings: Dallas Cowboys take over number one spot as best team in the league

This past week was an interesting one in the NFL as the final undefeated team fell and the NFC continued to look like the superior conference. Of course the Dallas Cowboys are among the NFC elites and had arguably the most impressive win of their season all things considered. Where do the Cowboys rank this week given their continued success and teams ahead of them falling just a bit with losses?
NFL
elitesportsny.com

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Rams are ‘all in’

Thanks to Arizona and Tampa Bay both losing, the Rams are atop the latest power rankings. The Cardinals have lost a game. The Chiefs are at .500 after Week 8. The Patriots may be turning a corner. The Lions are the Lions. The Rams are “all in.”. It’s the NFL!...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Nfl Power Rankings#Packers#American Football#Cowboys#Dt Michael Pierce#Touchdown Wire#Wr#Chargers
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens look to move past their defensive woes against talented Vikings offense

If the Ravens could count on any aspect of their team going into this season, it was supposed to be their pass defense. They had prioritized their secondary for years, spending tens of millions of dollars to sign or reach extensions with defensive backs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark. Every spring, they had attempted to add depth in the draft. If anything, they began training ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Place Harrison Smith On Reserve/COVID-19 List

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings safety Harrison Smith will miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings made the announcement about 90 minutes before the game’s scheduled noon start. The #Vikings have placed S Harrison Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 and activated S Myles Dorn from the practice squad via COVID-19 replacement. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 7, 2021 The team activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad. The secondary is already missing cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is on injured reserve. Smith is the longest-tenured Viking. He’s anchored the back end of the defense since being drafted in 2012. The team signed him to an extension this offseason. Earlier in the week, the Vikings placed starting center Garrett Bradbury and backup guard Dakota Dozier on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Vikings are 3-4 this season.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Widespread Snowfall Of The Season Home Alone: Tips For Coping With An Empty Nest Over 80% Of Iowa Deer Sampled In Study Found To Have COVID-19 Father Of Man Who Allegedly Shot, Killed London Bean Charged With Second-Degree Murder
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott likely out for season after tearing biceps, pectoral in win over Vikings

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott suffered a torn biceps and pectoral muscle in a 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and is likely out for the season, coach John Harbaugh said. “The guy is courageous,” Harbaugh said. “He gutted it out after all of that. That’s a major loss for us.” With 2:30 left in the fourth quarter and the Vikings marching down the field, quarterback ...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy