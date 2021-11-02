CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dance studio near Petworth wants to redevelop its home into a majority-affordable project — and stay put on the ground floor

By Alex Koma
bizjournals
 5 days ago

The Dance Loft on 14 bought its building and will work with two developers to overhaul...

www.bizjournals.com

Dallas News

This Southlake home featured on HGTV has a dance stage and recording studio

Built in 1999, this Southlake home has a unique contemporary design, and the renovation of its upstairs game room was featured in the second season of HGTV’s Donna Decorates Dallas. In the show, the room was turned into a creative space with a recording studio and a dance stage that lights up when stepped on.
DALLAS, TX
urbanturf.com

101 Apartments and a New Dance Loft Proposed to Redevelop 14th Street Studio Site

This spring, Petworth News reported that arts institution Dance Loft on 14 had a residential redevelopment plan in the works for the stretch of 14th Street NW that houses its headquarters. Now, we are getting a sense of what that project will look like. Dance Loft Ventures, a partnership with...
bizjournals

S.F. supervisors grill Millennium Tower engineer over retrofit, safety

One supervisor also went after the city's own Department of Building Inspection. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
POLITICS
