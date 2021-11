Sorry, TGIT fans, but Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Big Sky are all taking a three-week hiatus, so there is no new episode tonight, or next week on Nov. 4. Instead, ABC is filling Thursday night with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, beginning with the Halloween special Toy Story of TERROR! and followed by Toy Story 4, which has some doll shop scenes that are legitimately terrifying, honestly. On Nov. 4, ABC will air this year's version of the wildly popular Disney Family Singalong, this one featuring the songs of Queen sung by Darren Criss and many others. Or, you could watch the World Series over on Fox, which is probably the real reason the shows are taking a break so they don't have to compete with one of the biggest sports events of the year!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO