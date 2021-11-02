Alps Adult Day Services launches 30 days of Thanks & Giving

Walker Rotary’s Doug Cook thanks guest speaker Deborah Pierce, an RN from Adult Day Health-Walker, for an informative presentation held Nov. 2. This non-profit organization was founded in 2009, as an offshoot of Bemidji Adult Day Services. Located just east of Northern Lights Casino next to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Adult Day Health provides many services such as transportation to and from the center, a walk-in tub and a shower, nutritious meals from Lake May Center, crafts, entertainment and general health care. A primary focus is to assist families with older adults who need respite day care or opportunities for socializing during the day. Most clients have long-term care coverage or veterans’ benefits that cover the expenses. April Collman, Quality Assurance, also serves Adult Day Health by seeking financial grants during COVID. Both Pierce and Collman have confidence that this community will see the benefits and support its efforts. For more information on how to become a client at Adult Day Health-Walker, contact Nikki Clark or Pierce at (218) 547-1242.

WALKER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO