“No Gold Medal” Florida Man Running From Cops, Jumps From Bridge To Avoid Capture, Arrested

A Florida man, attempting to avoid capture from Deputies, performed a near-perfect dive from a bridge and into the water.

On Saturday, North District deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a stolen van traveling on Bayshore Road.

The suspect, later identified as Bryan Gray, sped off westbound toward U.S. 41.

Aviation pilots arrived on the scene and observed him from the air, capturing this FLIR footage from Chopper One.

At the top of the Edison Bridge, the van abruptly swerved and crashed into a retaining barrier. Gray got out of the van, jumped over the safety barrier, and dove into the Caloosahatchee River.

A perimeter was established, and FMPD’s Marine Unit was deployed. Gray was pulled from the water and detained by deputies before being transported to a local hospital to receive treatment.

“While he may not have earned a gold medal for his high dive, Gray did find himself in hot water when he earned pending charges of Grand Theft Auto and Fleeing and Eluding,” said Lee County Sheriff on social media.

