Renaming i-74 Bridge? | Daily Dish

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to replace the nearly 60-year-old Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over Interstate 70 in western Independence, as well as improve the interchange. The project is slated for 2023, and the agency is hosting an online public information meeting and accepting public comment and questions through...
A proposal to rename the Skunk River bridge just north of Colfax received widespread support from the city council during Wednesday night’s workshop. According to the proposal submitted to the council, the bridge would be renamed in honor of Herschel “Pete” Briles, a Medal of Honor recipient who was born and raised in and around Colfax.
Female business owners in Bettendorf are working hard to make their Christmas ornaments for a cause in time for the holiday season. The Downtown Bettendorf Business Women organization's 2021 ornaments feature the new I-74 bridge, stretching proudly across the Mississippi River. The old bridge sits behind its replacement. Local artist Atlanta Dawn painted the original picture that is on the ornaments.
The end of the Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project is in sight as paving begins this week on the new southbound bridge in Haverhill. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there will be daytime lane closings this week to allow paving trucks to safely enter and exit the work zone during paving of the new southbound bridge.
The 28th St. NE bridge over Interstate 90 in Austin will reopen to traffic on Friday night (Nov. 5), as the construction project nears completion, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Motorists should continue to be alert that some construction work remains and watch for workers and equipment at...
CHATHAM — The Rev. Joseph Gordon said his church has strived to create a housing development in Chatham for years. Carter Temple CME Church has owned 5 acres of vacant land next to the 79th Street Red Line station for almost two decades, but its leaders have struggled to find the right partners to bring it to life. Now, with a developer on board and financial assistance from a new city program, Gordon and his congregation are taking steps toward making the “long-awaited housing” a reality.
Portland’s Metro regional government would be committing planning malpractice and enabling lasting fiscal and environmental damage if it goes along with state highway department freeway widening plans. The proposed $5 billion, 5-mile long, 12-lane freeway I-5 bridge project is being advanced based on outdated traffic projections using 2005 data. ODOT...
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host an on-demand virtual public meeting for the Interstate 83 South Bridge Project until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 24. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i83SouthBridge. There will also be two in-person public open houses on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans crews say after several years of complex construction, the Rockingham I-91 bridge replacement project is now complete. It now has wider traffic lanes and shoulders. Additionally, crews say new bridges like this are designed to last over 100 years and come with improved safety.
Sections of Interstate 26 in Henderson County will be closed two nights this week for the removal of the old bridge on Naples Road over I-26. Motorists will be detoured onto roads where traffic signals will be modified to handle the increased traffic. The following schedule is based on good...
We’re back with Illinois Congressional candidate Angie Normoyle, who discusses the motivation behind her candidacy. It’s “the American Dream,” she says. “My great-grandmother stood inline at a General Motors factory to see if she would have work that day.”. Meanwhile, Democrats and President Joe Biden are trying to push through...
This year’s decision by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos to leave her seat at the end of the term sets the stage for an interesting election year for both major parties. Right now, two Republicans want her job and are campaigning in that party’s primary. Esther Joy King and Charlie Helmick are...
The City of Davenport is observing Veterans Day as a holiday Thursday, Nov. 11. During this time, the following buildings will be closed to the public:. All City of Davenport offices and the Public Works Center. Davenport Police Department front desk and records office. Parks and recreation administrative offices. Main,...
UPDATE: Repairs have been completed regarding a partial telephone network outage that happened this weekend in Jo Daviess County. The outage impacted prefixes 777 and 776, as well as 911 service. A statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, “the AT&T Resolution Center...
The City of Clinton announced its offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, for staff development. This includes City Hall, Building and Neighborhood Services and the Clinton Public Library. Administrative offices of the fire department will be closed to walk-in traffic, as well as administrative offices at the Ericksen Community...
As Iowa’s arts and culture sector continues to rebound from a challenging year and a half, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is granting $1 million to market the return to arts and culture experiences, including $96,400 altogether for several Quad Cities organizations. The department today announced that 118 arts...
Pay your rent and get out. Pay, and get out. That is the line Richard Hillman, a retired Veteran who lives in Terrace Meadows, said many former residents heard as they were told to leave. Hillman said not much has changed at Terrace Meadows in the past month except for...
The City of Davenport announced one of its roads is currently under construction for emergency sewer repairs. According to a Facebook post, Division Street is closed between Locust Street and West Central Park Avenue. Road work began Wednesday and is expected to be completed by Monday. Drivers passing through the...
After more than five years of sitting empty, the long-awaited demolition of the old Bituminous Insurance (BITCO) building began Thursday morning at 320 18th St., Rock Island. The site will become home to a new $20-million federal courthouse, which like BITCO, abandoned downtown Rock Island for Davenport temporarily three years ago.
Comments / 3