Michael Andretti has revealed that “control issues” were the main reason behind the collapse of negotiations to purchase a major stake in Sauber. Andretti has been searching for a Formula 1 project for some time and was in advanced talks with Sauber to secure a controlling stake in the company that would have given him ownership of the Alfa Romeo team. However, after those talks slowed in the weeks prior to the United States Grand Prix — leading to the cancellation of planned meetings in Austin — the deal was called off altogether, and Andretti says it proved not to be the right opportunity for him.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO