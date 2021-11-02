Cardinal Dolan joins Rockettes to bless the Christmas Spectacular Show animals

Cardinal Dolan joined the Rockettes Tuesday to bless the animals that will be part of the annual Christmas Spectacular show.

Cardinal Dolan gave his blessing to some special cast members — a camel, two sheep and a donkey -- ahead of their first rehearsal of the year.

He emphasized how special it feels that the Christmas Spectacular show is returning Friday since last year it couldn’t go on because of the pandemic.

Rockettes say that it is starting to feel like the holiday season especially after Cardinal Dolan’s blessing.

This show is set to be bigger than ever with nine new numbers, including one new number with the Rockettes.

The show makes it return on Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets are available here .