CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Cardinal Dolan joins Rockettes to bless the Christmas Spectacular Show animals

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023NM0_0ckHZm8100

Cardinal Dolan joined the Rockettes Tuesday to bless the animals that will be part of the annual Christmas Spectacular show.

Cardinal Dolan gave his blessing to some special cast members — a camel, two sheep and a donkey -- ahead of their first rehearsal of the year.

He emphasized how special it feels that the Christmas Spectacular show is returning Friday since last year it couldn’t go on because of the pandemic.

Rockettes say that it is starting to feel like the holiday season especially after Cardinal Dolan’s blessing.

This show is set to be bigger than ever with nine new numbers, including one new number with the Rockettes.

The show makes it return on Friday, Nov. 5. Tickets are available here .

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whopam.com

Pam Tillis Christmas Show:

The next show in the LIVE at the Alhambra series will be Pam Tillis Christmas Show on December 10th at 7pm. Country music legend Pam Tillis is ringing in the holiday season with her signature Christmas show! A CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, she has written songs for some of the top singers in and beyond Nashville, including more than a few of her own hits such as “Maybe It Was Memphis”, “Shake the Sugar Tree” and “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life)”. The female star is a 9-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, a 2-time Grammy award winner and 6-time Grammy nominee, and an American Music Award’s nominee.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Animals
thecharlotteweekly.com

Southern Christmas Show returns this month for 'A Sweet Christmas'

CHARLOTTE – More than 400 vendors will showcase the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor and gourmet goodies at the 54th annual Southern Christmas Show. Marketplace Events will host the show from Nov. 11 to 21 at The Park Expo and Conference Center. With “A Sweet Christmas” as the theme of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
guideposts.org

A Christmas Eve Blessing From the Angels

Four pairs of children’s shoes were lined up on our kitchen countertop, ready for a good shine before church in the morning. It was near midnight on Christmas Eve 1968, and everyone else in the house was asleep. I had the TV on low in the living room. The astronauts...
RELIGION
urbanmatter.com

The One of a Kind Holiday Show Makes a Very Welcomed Return to the Mart December 2-5 for a Spectacular 20th Anniversary Event

Just in time for the holiday shopping season in the era of shipping delays and back-ordered everything, the One of a Kind Holiday Show and Sale Chicago® announces the official return of its iconic holiday shopping event to be held at theMart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, from Thursday, December 2 through Sunday, December 5.
CHICAGO, IL
wccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win 4 Tickets To The Southern Christmas Show

Text TINSEL to 31403 by 10 AM Thursday, November 11th, for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Southern Christmas Show at The Park Expo & Conference Center, Charlotte, November 11th – 21st. Two winners will each receive tickets. For tickets and more information, visit southernchristmasshow.com. The Southern Christmas...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
womansday.com

22 Best Christmas Dinner Prayers for a Holiday Full of Blessings

It's easy to get caught up in the commercialization of Christmas every year. From buying gifts to trimming your tree to watching endless Christmas movies, you may even forget the real reason for the season — at least, for Christians, anyway. Rather than focusing on presents and decorations, many Christians believe Christmas should be about celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, and a great time to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday is during Christmas dinner. Saying a Christmas prayer as a way to reflect on your blessings before digging in to a delicious meal will make your family feel closer than ever, and it will help remind you what really matters on December 25 (or Christmas Eve!).
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Christmas theatre shows for kids

Find festive entertainment for your little ones with our guide to 2021’s best Christmas theatre for kids. Get into a relationship with our newsletter. Discover the best of the city, first. By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive...
PERFORMING ARTS
eastpdxnews.com

It’s the season: Animals blessed at The Grotto

INCLUDES VIDEO VIGNETTE | Here’s why people, from all over outer East Portland, arrived at The Grotto for this annual special outdoor service …. Located in the Sumner neighborhood, just west of Parkrose, The Grotto greets people bringing their pets for this year’s Blessing of the Animals. Story and photos...
PORTLAND, OR
northcentralpa.com

Join a Christmas themed library raffle in Wellsboro on Friday!

Tioga County -- Community library raffles are a fun opportunity to win a prize, and who doesn't like gifts? The Friends of the Green Free Library basket raffle will begin this Friday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro. On...
WELLSBORO, PA
neusenews.com

Reece Gardner: Animals are a blessing!

Today I want to talk about how we are blessed by animals around us and how we need to let them know we care. Joe Exum put the organization "Friends of Man's Best Friends" together a few years ago and great numbers of animals have been given quality lives as a result of his effort, and the efforts of his dedicated associates who give freely of their time, money, and expertise in the promotion of this noble cause. I plan to have Joe on my television show in the near future to discuss this enterprise and how more of us can get involved in the promotion of it.
ANIMALS
Kingsport Times-News

St. Matthew to host Blessing of the Animals on Sunday

KINGSPORT — Not only are the typical grisly ghouls and mischievous specters going to be celebrated on All Hallow’s Eve. St. Matthew United Methodist Church plans to honor the community’s own furry little monsters who have invaded our homes and hearts with a Blessing of the Animals. The church, at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Times News

Animals show off their spirit at Halloween pet parade

On Saturday morning Mother Nature cleared the skies just in time for the start of annual West End Park and Open Space Commission’s Halloween Pet Parade held at the park in Ross Township. Twelve dogs and their owners vied for a win in one of the following categories: scariest, cutest...
PETS
newjerseystage.com

Members of The Wag Talk About Their Christmas Spectacular Show Coming To The Strand

(LAKEWOOD, NJ) — There's nothing like a good old fashioned holiday special, and The Wag's Christmas Spectacular is steeped in the traditions of holiday TV shows of the past. The Wag will bring back the memories of these specials while putting their own unique stamp upon them. This year’s show is special for the band as they will headline a night at The Strand Theater in Lakewood on Saturday, December 11th at 7:30pm. This will be the band’s first time headlining a show in a theater.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WRAL

Christmas preparations: Live Nativity animals blessed ahead of holiday rehearsals

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Christmas preparations: Live Nativity animals blessed ahead of holiday rehearsals. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, surrounded by the Radio City Rockettes, blessed the animals who will participate...
ANIMALS
belen-nm.gov

Becker Avenue Christmas Light Show

This year the City of Belen is hosting a two-day Mega Event to celebrate the Christmas season. December 17th and 18th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm Becker Avenue will be transformed into a winter wonderland. We will have over one million lights on display!. There will be lots of fun activities,...
BELEN, NM
News 12

News 12

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy