NYPD: Man arrested in police-involved shooting in the Bronx

A man was arrested after a police-involved shooting Tuesday, according to police.

Police say the incident happened at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two officers responded to 163rd Street for a report of gunpoint commercial robbery. Police say they ran into the suspect on East 163rd Street and Fox Street.

The suspect fired a gunshot at the officers, according to police. They say one of the police officers responded with three fired gunshots.

The suspect then fled, firing two more gunshots at the officers. Police say the suspect was apprehended on Simpson Street and recovered the firearm used.

No injuries were reported.

Police believe this may be the fourth robbery the suspect has been involved in.