CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Save A Lot Sells Six More Corporate Stores

By Christine LaFave Grace
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 6 days ago

Following the sale of 32 company-owned stores in the Midwest in September, discount grocer Save A Lot said Tuesday it is transferring ownership of six additional stores to Yellow Banana, founded and led by a former Save A Lot category manager. Of the six stores that are part of...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Kroger Just Said Shoppers Are Barred From Doing This in Stores

As the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., Kroger stores see millions of customers on a regular basis. But if you regularly shop at this grocery store, there are a few things to be wary about. In October, Kroger had to pull trays of ground turkey due to plastic contamination, and just this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a voluntary recall would affect seven different salads and wraps sold exclusively at Kroger. Now, the chain itself is sending out a warning, notifying shoppers that it will not allow one thing in its stores, despite rumors to the contrary. Read on to find out what Kroger says its customers are not allowed to do.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Farmstead Looks to Help More Grocers Get Into Dark-Store Delivery

Online grocer Farmstead, based in Burlingame, Calif., launched with an eye toward reimagining consumers' grocery-buying experience, reducing food waste and "making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone" via speedy grocery delivery from dark stores. On Thursday, the company announced new moves meant to help other grocers across the country do the same.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cbs2iowa.com

Walmart stops selling guns, ammo at Oregon stores

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Walmart stores in Oregon have stopped selling guns and ammunition, the nationwide retail chain said. The company did not specify what prompted the decision. In a statement released to KATU News, a Walmart spokesperson said:. We are proud to serve hunters and outdoorsmen and women and...
RETAIL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville Save A Lot stores sold to Yellow Banana LLC

Discount grocer Save A Lot said Nov. 2 it sold its four Jacksonville stores as part of plan to convert corporate-owned stores to local ownership. The Missouri-based company sold the four stores and two in Dallas to Yellow Banana LLC, which is owned by Cleveland-based investment company 127 Wall Holdings LLC.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Yellow Banana#Save A Lot#Aldi#Yale#Wall Holdings
Bakersfield Channel

Big Lots to open new store in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Big Lots to open a new store in Delano on Nov. 13th. The store will have numerous promotions during its grand opening weekend Nov. 13th and 14th. There will be doorbuster sales and scratch-off cards with the potential for up $250 off a purchase. The new 38,318 square foot store is located at 912 County Line Road.
DELANO, CA
Corbin Times Tribune

Corbin Save A Lot stores celebrate renovations

The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce hosted two ribbon cutting ceremonies Wednesday in celebration of the recently renovated Save A Lot stores in Corbin. Located at 1520 Cumberland Falls Hwy. and 1100 Cumberland Gap Parkway (Trademark Shopping Center), the two grocery stores saw renovations to both the interior and exterior of the buildings. In the spirit of the day, Save A Lot shoppers were met with deals and discounts on specific items in celebrating the re-grand opening of the two stores. | Photos by Jarrod Mills.
CORBIN, KY
Supermarket News

Save A Lot divests another half-dozen stores

Save A Lot is selling another six of its corporate-owned stores to a company that acquired more than 30 locations two months ago. The St. Louis-based discount grocer said Tuesday that Yellow Banana LLC has purchased four Save A Lots in Jacksonville, Fla., and four in Dallas, bringing its total to 38 stores in Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Florida and Texas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger to Expand Home and Baby Offerings

The Kroger Co. and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. have formed a strategic collaboration to directly offer the grocer’s customers an extensive selection of home goods and baby products carried by Bed Bath & Beyond through Kroger.com as well as in a small-scale physical store pilot at select Kroger Co. stores beginning in 2022.
RETAIL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Target Shows Strain of Opening Amid Crippled Supply Chain

Get great content like this in your inbox.Subscribe. The Cincinnati-based grocer is partnering with Bed Bath & Beyond to offer an extensive selection of home goods and baby products on the Kroger website as well as in select stores in 2022. Harris Teeter Promotes Tammy DeBoer to President. Rod Antolock...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Times-Leader

Barnesville Save A Lot completes a full store remodel, creating a one-of-a-kind shopping experience

BARNESVILLE — Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the complete renovation of its Barnesville store at 801 E. Main St., which has been fully remodeled inside and out for the best grocery shopping experience available. On Oct. 31, Barnesville residents can attend the store’s grand re-opening to experience the upgraded look and feel while enjoying the quality and value customers have come to love.
BARNESVILLE, OH
KMOV

Save-A-Lot to close North County store

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Save-A-Lot plans to close one of its grocery stores, leaving a food desert in another part of north St. Louis County. The Earth City based grocery chain says it'll close its Pagedale store on November 6. Save-A-Lot says the decision is based on a number of factors, including financial performance.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
sunnysidepost.com

New Store Selling Discounted Home Décor Items Opens in Woodside

A new store selling discounted home décor products has opened in Woodside. Kavka Designs, a New York-based business, opened its first brick-and-mortar store last month at 43-26 52nd St. The business had been operating solely online. The company, which was established in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Chintan Singh and Kelly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wgnradio.com

The Signature Six: Cameo buys Represent, Fresh Street launches grocery store, workers for McDonalds stage national protests, and more…

Cameo is buying Represent, a startup that’s created a merchandising platform that allows celebrities to sell gear directly to fans. Chicago food processing giant ADM has invested in a Slovenia-based biotech company that specializes in synthetic biology and precision fermentation. Fresh Street is launching physical grocery stores built entirely for...
CHICAGO, IL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Big Lots store launches in Bonita Springs

Big Lots opened a retail store this month in Bonita Springs and plans its grand opening celebration Saturday. The Ohio-based chain moved into the space Stein Mart vacated last year in the Prado at Spring Creek, 25199 Chamber of Commerce Drive. That’s the retail center along U.S. 41 anchored by the Prado Stadium 12 cinema. The new store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It’s the fifth location in Lee County for Big Lots, which operates more than 1,400 stores nationwide.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Save-a-Lot grocery store closes

The Dickson Save-a-Lot grocery store at 546 Highway 46 South has closed, company spokesperson Sarah Griffin said. The location had opened in 2014. Griffin didn’t provide a reason for the store closure but said the decision to close the Dickson location came after the company’s regular reviews of its stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
rew-online.com

Highcap sells bankrupt Modell’s Flushing store for $67M

A team from Highcap Group has sold a Flushing retail property on behalf of bankrupt Modell’s for $67 million. Charles Chang, associate broker alongside co-founders, Christen Portelli and Josh Goldflam brokered the off-market sale of 39-12 to 39-18 Main Street aka 135-33 Roosevelt Avenue on the busy shopping street occupied by local supermarkets, bakeries and national retailers, including Starbucks, Burger King and Citibank.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
portada-online.com

Facebook’s Meta, The Coca-Cola Company, Save A Lot….and More

Facebook’s Meta, The Coca-Cola Company, Save A Lot… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check our prior Sales Leads columns. WPP has consolidated as the big winner in Coca-Cola Co.’s massive agency review, Adage reports. WPP has beated Publicis Groupe in the pitch´s final round for the beverage company’s creative, media, data and marketing technology business spanning more than 200 countries. The holding company will form a bespoke team called OpenX to handle the account, assuming a role Coca-Cola describes as “global marketing network partner,” according to Adage. WPP is charged with overseeing end-to-end marketing solutions across Coca-Cola’s entire beverage portfolio, which includes some 200 brands including sodas such as Coke and Sprite, as well as sports drinks, juices, coffee, tea and plant-based drinks. WPP had already held portions of Coca-Cola’s media business in some global markets via MediaCom, and Ogilvy has a history of working for Coke.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy