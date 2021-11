Vanessa Bryant won an important ruling in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County Wednesday when a judge ruled that County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby could be forced to answer questions under oath about photographs taken from the sight of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, in January 2020. Bryant is suing Los Angeles County for invasion of privacy and negligence by alleging that sheriff's and fire department employees improperly shared photographs of human remains from the crash site.

