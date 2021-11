This fully autonomous, battery-electric prototype by Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) is the first real-world example of a self-learning concept wheel loader with the brains to make decisions, perform tasks, and interact with humans. It is also the first time ever a LEGO Technic model has been turned into a real machine. While not commercially available, engineers expect that valuable insights from the LX03 will feed into applications for today and tomorrow.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO