Stepping out on the road in non-conference action the Dodge City Community College volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over Otero to pick up their 15th win of the season. The Conquistadors earned the 3-0 win by posting sets of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-14 to top Otero and improve to 15-7 on the season. The three-set sweep is the sixth 3-0 win on the season for the Conqs and also gives them a stretch of winning nine straight sets over the past three matches.

DODGE CITY, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO