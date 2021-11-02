High Surf Advisory Extended Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau

Effective: 2021-11-08 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways soundside. Localized ocean overwash possible. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Ocean overwash likely along Ocracoke Island, which will likely impact portions of Highway 12. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 4.1 3.0 2.8 2 Moderate 08/10 PM 3.4 2.3 2.5 2 Minor 09/11 AM 3.6 2.5 2.3 1-2 Minor 09/10 PM 2.9 1.8 2.2 1 None 10/12 PM 3.0 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 10/11 PM 2.5 1.4 1.8 1 None

