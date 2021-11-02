CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory Extended Kaua‘i, Ni‘ihau

kauainownews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for all north- and west-facing shores of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau through 6 am on Wednesday, Nov....

kauainownews.com

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways soundside. Localized ocean overwash possible. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some soundside areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Ocean overwash likely along Ocracoke Island, which will likely impact portions of Highway 12. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 4.1 3.0 2.8 2 Moderate 08/10 PM 3.4 2.3 2.5 2 Minor 09/11 AM 3.6 2.5 2.3 1-2 Minor 09/10 PM 2.9 1.8 2.2 1 None 10/12 PM 3.0 1.9 1.8 1 Minor 10/11 PM 2.5 1.4 1.8 1 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 15:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and continued beach erosion.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 10:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: East Carteret COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet above ground level expected in low-lying areas Downeast, 1 to 2 feet of inundation near Beaufort Inlet and along Back Sound, and ocean overwash along Core Banks. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone for east facing beaches. * WHERE...East Carteret. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads and properties flooded, with water threatening some homes and businesses. Ocean overwash along Cape Lookout National Seashore expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 AM 6.0 0.2 1.8 1 Moderate 08/10 PM 4.3 -1.5 1.6 1 None 09/11 AM 5.1 -0.7 1.2 1 Minor 09/11 PM 3.7 -2.1 1.1 1 None 10/01 PM 4.5 -1.3 0.8 1 None 11/01 AM 3.5 -2.3 0.8 1 None
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-08 22:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Large breaking waves of up to 8 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

