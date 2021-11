The amount of bonds circulating with negative debt yields appears to be dissipating in Europe, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article. Global yields have been low for quite some time, and that accelerated when the pandemic struck in 2020 as investors piled into the safety of bonds. There was even talk that bond markets in the U.S. could experience negative debt yields at some point, but now that the global economy is starting to heal, bond yields are starting to rise again.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO