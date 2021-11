The Fractal Design ION+ 2 Platinum 860W PSU is a fully modular PSU and offers 600mm long ATX and EPS power cables, as well as 550 + 120mm 6+2 PCIe cords, which means you shouldn’t be struggling to get those EPS cables plugged in at the top of the motherboard. The 80 Plus Platinum certification is nice to have, especially at a price tag just under $170 as the premium charged for some PSUs with this rating make it less than attractive.

