Municipal bonds can provide investors with low credit risk, yield, and tax-free income, but will a social spending bill quash their appeal in the debt markets?. According to a MarketWatch report, “Provisions that would have benefited the state and local governments that issue municipal bonds have been axed from the $1.75-trillion social spending bill now being debated by Congress, a step some public finance experts say won’t help communities struggling to recover from the COVID pandemic, but one that’s unlikely to move the needle on an already overheated muni bond market.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO