Merge co-founders Shensi Ding and Gil Feig told me that when the company announced its seed funding, there were about 100 companies on its platform. Today that number is 600 and Ding noted that this now includes a number of public companies. As is often the case with seed-stage startups, Merge spent a lot of the last few months building the right tools for these larger customers, including single-tenant hosting for those enterprises that need those kinds of assurances. But the team also added features like CSV uploads, SAML SSO custom field mapping, more detailed logging and more.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO