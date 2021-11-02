The 'Succession' Insult Index, Episode Three

Season 3 episode 2 was one all about political jostling, job offers, and then whether or not any of those offers were real. After watching this from start to finish, it’s clear at least to us that Shiv Roy is the character on the shakiest ground between Logan and Kendall. She’s not as easily influenced as someone like Roman, and she’s also not largely indifferent in the same way as Connor, who lives within his own bubble of narcissism and false narratives. She’s smart and capable, but recognizes there’s one thing she’s still lacking and desperately needs: A title. She still doesn’t have the experience needed to run Waystar, even if she has the skill set.

