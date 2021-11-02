WIN 4 (Four) “JURASSIC QUEST” TICKETS

*Proof of COVID vaccination or negative COVID test required for entry. FREE onsite testing may be available – Details & testing schedule here*. RISK! is a live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they’d dare to share. Founded in 2009 by Kevin Allison of MTV’s legendary sketch comedy show, The State, RISK! has been downloaded tens of millions of times and has featured incredible true stories from Sarah Silverman, Kevin Nealon, Dan Savage, Margaret Cho, Trevor Noah, Michael Ian Black, and regular folks from around the world. Slate calls RISK! “jaw-dropping, hilarious and just plain touching.” Come see RISK! live to hear incredible true stories that will make you laugh, cry and feel more human. Learn more at www.RISK-show.com, get the RISK! podcast wherever you get podcasts, or follow RISK! on social media at @RISKshow.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO