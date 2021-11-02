WIN 4 (Four) “JURASSIC QUEST” TICKETS

Jurassic Quest, a photorealistic dinosaur exhibit with over 100 life-like dinosaurs, will be at the Ohio Expo Center Jan. 28-30. Jurassic Quest’s indoor family “edutainment” show includes dinosaur-themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area, bounce houses, inflatable attractions (socks required), and photo opportunities. Families can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.
