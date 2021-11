Jacob has been on fire recently, especially with his latest release ‘Groovin’ coming on 29/10/2021. Jacob Colon’s rise to prominence in the House music world has been nothing short of superb over the last 18 months, as he continues his rise to prominence in the industry with a string of previous heavyweight releases like ‘Desert Storm’, ‘Don’t Stop’ and his work on ‘Love Ahora’. Jacob Colon lives and breathes all things House music and is emerging as one of the most talented and reliable Producers within his format. With a taste developed straight from the streets of New York, his authentic sound includes some rich elements and is a result of his outstanding career.

