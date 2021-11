If you’re looking to catch up on some on some seriously chilled vibes, tune in to Kebi’s latest release ‘Home On The Horizon’. Hailing from Canada, threefold talent Kebi specializes in DJing, Producing, and creating art, viewing his human experiences as a spiritual canvas of expression. So far in 2021, Kebi has constantly been making waves in the scene, with hits like ‘Livin’, ‘Novoye’, and ‘Embrace The Space’ multiplying his popularity in the dance music ecosphere. If you aren’t yet acquainted with the likes of Kebi, now is the time to knuckle down and enjoy some of the sounds he has to offer.

