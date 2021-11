US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday pledged to "get to the bottom" of so-called "Havana syndrome," which some allege could be caused by Russian microwave attacks. "All of us in the US government, and especially we at the State Department, are intently focused on getting to the bottom of what and who is causing these incidents, caring for those who've been affected, and protecting our people," Blinken said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO