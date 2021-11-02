CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Recalls Almost 12,000 US Vehicles

By Entrepreneur Staff
 5 days ago

Tesla is recalling almost 12,000 U.S. vehicles because a communication error may cause a false warning for a forward collision or unexpectedly activate the emergency brakes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall Tuesday, saying it impacted Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles sold since 2017.

The total amount of affected vehicles is 11,704. The recall comes after an Oct. 23 software update to vehicles in the limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self Driving (FSD) (Beta) group.

Per the NHTSA, the electric automaker “uninstalled FSD 10.3 after receiving reports of inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system,” then “updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those vehicles affected.”

The agency also noted it “will continue its conversations with Tesla to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed.”

In August, it opened a formal safety probe into the company’s Autopilot system, citing a number of crashes involving Teslas and emergency vehicles.

Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

