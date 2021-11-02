CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Hot holiday toys fill Kansas City toy store shelves

 5 days ago

Kansas City, MO – If you have not started your holiday shopping quite yet, some toy experts say you should not wait. They say potential shortages could mean an unhappy Christmas for some.

"Right now, we are stocked pretty well.  But in a few weeks, who knows," said Lye Holthus, manager of Fat Brain Toys.

Holthus runs the store located on W. 135th Street in Overland Park, Kan.  He said the phones are already ringing off the hook wanting to know what this year's must have toys.  For Fat Brain, the focus is on using more of your mind rather than technology.

According to Amazon, this year's must have toys include L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to Nerf blasters to a very hungry Baby Yoda toy. But those at Fat Brain say their hot toy will be a new game!

"Pencil nose is a great game you attach a marker to your glass and draw from there," said Holthus.

"If supply chains are not there, we may have to get creative with what we have and what we offer," said Holthus.

Fat Brain Toys Photo credit Mike Phillips/KMBZ

Holthus has made it his life long mission to be a toy expert. He spent several decades as a school pyschologist in two Metro school districts before embarking on his new journey as a toy story manager. He considers this his most rewarding career yet.

