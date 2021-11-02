Louisville Ranked No. 45 in 2021-22 Preseason Sports Illustrated Rankings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After yet another long offseason, college basketball is just one away from making its' triumphant return, as most programs will officially tip off their respective 2021-22 seasons next Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Over the last few weeks, various preseason polls, lists and rankings have trickled out all across the collegiate hoops landscape. One such list is Sports Illustrated's annual preseason ranking of every men's team in Division I, which made its return Tuesday after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The comprehensive ranking, compiled by writer Kevin Sweeney and editor Molly Geary, didn't place Louisville particularly high, as they come in at No. 45. Five ACC teams placed ahead of the Cardinals: Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Gonzaga, Texas, Kansas, UCLA and Michigan round out the top five.

It's no surprise that Louisville was not included amongst the top 25, as SI is not the first publication to do so. CBS Sports tabbed the Cardinals at No. 30, KenPom at No. 36, and the AP Poll had them unranked with an unofficial ranking of 46th.

Louisville is coming off of a 2020-21 season in which they finished 13-7 and 8-5 in the ACC - missing the NCAA Tournament by a razor-thin margin. They opened up the year at 9-1 and as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season due to COVID issues, injuries, and at times offensive inconsistencies.

Over the offseason, the Cardinals got deep into roster management mode, as eight newcomers replaced six departing players. Head coach Chris Mack also let go of assistant coaches Dino Gaudio and Luke Murray, replacing them with Kahil Fennell and Ross McMains.

Fortunately for Louisville, they won’t consist of exclusively newcomers. Forward/center Malik Williams is back after he opted to stay for a fifth year with the program; starting forwards Samuel Williamson, Jae’Lyn Withers and Dre Davis return; as do role players forward JJ Traynor and center Gabe Wiznitzer.

The Cardinals will tip-off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Southern at the KFC Yum! Center. They will play their second and final exhibition on Wednesday, Nov. 3 against West Georgia, having already taken down Kentucky State 94-45 in an exhibition last week.

(Photo of Chris Mack: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

