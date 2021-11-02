CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns Coach's GF Monkey Allegedly Attacks Kid ... Woman Blames Kid

By TMZ Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if Texas' football season couldn't get any worse -- a monkey belonging to Longhorns special teams coach Jeff Banks' GF...

A Longhorns coach finds himself in bizarre scenario involving a monkey biting a trick-or-treater

The Texas Longhorns are not having a good season so far… at all. The Longhorns have lost three straight to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor, which essentially eliminates any pipe dream that they may be able to make it into the College Football Playoffs. Watching his season go from bad to worse, Assistant Head Coach Jeff Banks had things this week go from worse to… bizarre?
Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
BODY BAGS: The Chris Watts Murders

On Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko. Chris Watts’ wife and daughters were missing for three days before their bodies were found on the dad’s former jobsite at Anadarko. Shanann Watts was buried in a shallow grave. The girls were stuff through hatches into oil tanks. During the days before the bodies were discovered, Watts played the grieving dad, giving interviews, begging for information on his missing family. What no one knows is Chris Watts is having an affair, and no longer wants to be part of a family unit. Murder was his way out. Ultimately, he tells police where he deposited their bodies. Today on Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko.
Jeff Banks
Jerry Springer
Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
Brian Laundrie Shocking Cover-Up Exposed? Internet Suggests That Fugitive's Family Will Do THIS Soon

Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?. Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.
Former cult leader says he now regrets starving his son to death

A former cult leader who starved his own baby to death now says he regrets the murder.“I essentially became a compartmentalised sociopath,” Jacques Robidoux told CBS Boston. “Once the realisation came that ‘Holy God, I killed my own son. How did this even happen?’ So then everything begins to start. Everything begins to unravel.”Robidoux was convicted in 2002 of murdering his 11-month-old son, Samuel, by refusing to feed him anything other than his mother’s breast milk. At the time, he was the leader of a religious cult in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and he believed the baby would be damned if he...
Family paid $1.5m after racist bullying drove son, 11, to suicide attempt that left him brain damaged and paralysed

The family of a child who attempted suicide due to racism and eventually died after suffering brain damage will be paid $1.25 mn by the Chicago Public Schools (CPS).Jamari Dent, a 13-year-old boy with special needs, attempted to end his life in 2019 after being a victim of racist abuse from students and teachers at two public suits. On 18 February 2019, Jamari's younger sister found him after his attempt at self harm. He suffered permanent brain damage and was not able to walk or speak. He succumbed to his injuries in June this year.The Chicago Board of Education...
New Autopsy Report Disputes State Police Claims That Black Motorist Ronald Greene Died As The Result Of A Car Crash

A new look at the autopsy of Ronald Greene—a man who died in 2019 after a high-speed chase with police—refutes the Louisiana State Police’s claim that Greene died as a result of a car crash and has prompted increased scrutiny into the actions of the officers at the scene, who were captured on body camera footage stunning, beating and dragging Greene.
Steve Sarkisian brushes off question about assistant coach's girlfriend monkey-biting incident

First-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wanted no part of the conversation surrounding his assistant coach Jeff Banks, a monkey, and a trick-or-treating incident gone awry. Asked Thursday about a report that a monkey belonging to Banks’ girlfriend bit a child’s ear on Halloween, Sarkisian deflected. The former Alabama assistant...
Astroworld Victim Carried Out by Police and Dropped on Head

A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
Portsmouth Man Attacked After Calling Kids Racial Slurs

A man claimed he was attacked after hurling racial slurs at kids during a disagreement and a child walked into a hospital to report an attack by its father. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Man Attacked After Calling Kids Racial Slurs. A Vermont Avenue caller contacted...
Ex-‘MAFS’ star Matthew Gwynne arrested, allegedly broke into GF’s home

“Married at First Sight” alum Matthew Gwynne was arrested in Nashville over the weekend for allegedly breaking into his girlfriend’s home, Page Six can confirm. Police were dispatched to the residence on Saturday at 3:21 p.m. local time following a report of vandalism, according to criminal court clerk documents we obtained.
