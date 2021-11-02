CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Matthew McGavic
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a disappointing loss at NC State that was full of mistakes and missed opportunities, the Louisville football program is returning home and looking to rebound against a down Clemson team.

Against the Wolfpack, the Louisville (4-4, 2-3 ACC) defense did their part to secure a victory, but the offense did not. Despite out-gaining the Wolfpack 434-361, nine penalties, a 6-18 effort on third and fourth downs and several missed deep shots led to a 28-13 defeat in Raleigh, N.C.

As for Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC), it has been far from a smooth season by their lofty standards. Thanks primarily to a dreadful offensive attack, which averages a league-worst 328.2 yards per game, the Tigers are unranked for the first time since 2014.

This will be the seventh meeting all-time between Louisville and Clemson, with the Tigers holding a 6-0 series advantage. These two teams last faced in 2019, with Clemson trouncing Louisville 45-10 for their 22nd consecutive win.

Clemson Tigers (5-3, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 2-3 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Place: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ACC Network - Dave O'Brien (PxP), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline)
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 534, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here)
  • Radio (Louisville): WHAS 840/790 WKRD; Paul Rogers (PxP), Craig Swabek (analyst) and Jody Demling (sideline)

(Photo of Javian Hawkins: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

