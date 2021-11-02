OP-ED: Welcome Back, NLRB – America’s Workers Missed You!

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, is a leading conservative who is fighting for the America First agenda. Recently, Sen. Hawley introduced the “Make in America to sell in America Act,” in an effort to address the supply chain crisis and the troubling dependency upon foreign countries for necessities. Americans are being confronted with increasing prices due to inflation and a clogged supply chain that is hindering consumer demand. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the supply chain, the numerous container ships waiting to unload their cargo is symbolic of how dependent the nation has become on foreign countries for necessities. Sen. Hawley’s legislation is an attempt to bring more manufacturing back home and place the interests of Americans first.

