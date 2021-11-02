CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

OP-ED: Welcome Back, NLRB – America’s Workers Missed You!

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore I get into just what the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) means — and has. meant — to the working men and women of this nation, I want to start by citing a couple of pieces of data because I think they tell a real story. Right now,...

communityjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Washington Times

Workers vanish in Biden's America

Just like those chatty in-laws or overly friendly neighbors who have a way of lingering on your doorstep, there are policies enacted by Congress that have overstayed their welcome. But unlike your esteemed neighbors and in-laws, these policies, if left to fester, can have disastrous consequences for the broader economy and the American people.
BUSINESS
Colorado Newsline

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Sen. Josh Hawley champions America First policies

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, is a leading conservative who is fighting for the America First agenda. Recently, Sen. Hawley introduced the “Make in America to sell in America Act,” in an effort to address the supply chain crisis and the troubling dependency upon foreign countries for necessities. Americans are being confronted with increasing prices due to inflation and a clogged supply chain that is hindering consumer demand. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the supply chain, the numerous container ships waiting to unload their cargo is symbolic of how dependent the nation has become on foreign countries for necessities. Sen. Hawley’s legislation is an attempt to bring more manufacturing back home and place the interests of Americans first.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Walter Reuther
Person
George Meany
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Biden Approval Down to 38, Kamala Harris Support CRATERS to 28 Percent

The approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached dismal new lows, according to a stunning, just-released poll. In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president’s approval rating stands at just 38 percent. According to USA Today, that’s the lowest number they’ve ever recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Notably, independents — by a 7-to-1 margin (44% to 6%) — believe that the president has done a worse job than they thought he would.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Organized Labor#Union Workers#Nlrb#Americans#Afl Cio#Gory#Washington Post
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy