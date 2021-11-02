CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

W4 Form Basics for Small Business Owners

By Joshua Sophy
smallbiztrends.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA W4 form is an essential document that every small business owner should collect from their employees before issuing their first paycheck. While the IRS does not obligate you to report any information claimed by your employees on their W4, these forms are still subject to review. The revenue service may...

smallbiztrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

This group will get new stimulus checks in 2022

Stimulus checks have come and gone for many Americans. Some families are still earning child tax credit monthly payments. But the stimulus check release for the everyday American has slowed. Still, there’s another group that might receive stimulus checks in 2022 — babies. “Specifically, if you are a new parent,...
INCOME TAX
Real Simple

For Small Business Owners, Hiring a Staff Member Can Save You Money Long Term—Here's How

Solopreneurship, the act of setting up and running a business alone, can only get you so far. Eventually, business owners need to hire more people to grow the company in the right ways. After all, founders need rest too. On the other hand, it can be really difficult to hire a new team member and to stay confident that the (often costly) hiring and training process will eventually pay for itself. Fear of hiring the wrong person, concerns over how much to pay, and the inability to delegate to someone new can feel paralyzing.
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Gas Price Hikes Will Hurt Small Business

The price for a gallon of gas continues to rise in the US, with some forecasts suggesting they haven’t peaked. As the price at the pump continues to go up, it has an effect on nearly everyone’s wallet, including those of small business owners across the country. Check out how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Income Tax#Tax Deductions#Business Tax#W4#Demographic Marital
uschamber.com

How Small Business Owners Feel Right Now About Finding Workers, Vaccine Requirements

Our nation’s economy relies on the over 32 million small businesses that create jobs and provide essential services to communities across the country. This year, small business owners have faced challenges not only navigating the pandemic, but also finding the workers they need, making sure the workers they do have stay safe and healthy, and protecting the health of customers too.
SMALL BUSINESS
pabusinesscentral.com

Cybersecurity Tips for Small Business

It’s hard to imagine a business climate before the internet. Almost all businesses, from the largest corporation to the smallest mom-and-pop establishment have seized the opportunity to reach new and larger markets and provide goods and services through the internet. But with this wealth of access and efficiency comes heightened risks. Just as internet technology has become more widespread and sophisticated, so have the tools of those who use the internet for illegal activities and theft. Whether your business is just using email and a website, or more advanced cyber tools, cybersecurity should be part of your company’s overall business strategy. Digital theft has now become the most commonly reported fraud, surpassing even actual physical theft. If your company is using the internet, then creating a culture of cybersecurity is a fundamental task.
SMALL BUSINESS
WBTV

Small business owners look for child care boost from Congress

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Caring for your children could soon become less expensive. In a Democrat-led push on Capitol Hill, a $1.75 trillion spending package is expected to include spending for child care. Small business owners are welcoming the possibility. “Without adequate child care, you’re always going to have problems,”...
WASHINGTON, DC
Greensburg Daily News

Small business grants available

STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Economic Development Corporation recently announced the state would expand eligibility for the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant Program, said State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg). Created to help struggling Indiana small businesses, the grant program began with an initial $34.5 million and received an additional $60 million...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Hartford Business

Six common health insurance myths small business owners need to stop believing

As a small business owner, you may be wondering if it’s worth it to offer health care benefits to your employees. Shopping around for health insurance can feel like an impossible mission with complicated and costly plans. However, you can find affordable care options for your team with the right guidance. Here are six common misunderstandings that may be keeping you from investing in health insurance for your business’s employees:
SMALL BUSINESS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

IRS is sending checks to millions of Americans starting Friday

The October installment of the advanced child tax credit payment is set to start hitting bank accounts via direct deposit and through the mail on Friday. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families who did not opt-out will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
PERSONAL FINANCE
106.9 KROC

The IRS Has Issued Refunds – Will You Be Getting One?

According to a news story released on November 1st, 2021 on the IRS official website, The IRS has recently sent out 430,000 refunds, adding up to approximately $510 million dollars. The refunds are being sent to taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation from the year 2020. WHO QUALIFIES?. The...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

The age at which you claim Social Security benefits affects how much you receive per month. Starting earlier means receiving smaller monthly checks, but you get more of them. Consider several starting ages for Social Security and go with the one that makes the most sense based on your finances and life expectancy.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Gift money now, before estate tax laws sunset in 2025

The holidays are usually a time of gift-giving. But with new tax laws looming, the 2021 year-end may see some very extravagant giving. A recipient of a gift does not pay income taxes on the gift. However, the gift-giver may pay gift taxes, unless one of two exemptions applies. The...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

3 Unexpected Ways to Claim More in Social Security

There are steps you can take to squeeze more money out of Social Security. These simple strategies could help you boost your retirement income -- for life. The higher a Social Security benefit you start out with, the more monthly income you can expect to enjoy throughout retirement. And if you're behind in the retirement savings department, it especially pays to do what you can to boost your Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy