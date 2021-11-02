W4 Form Basics for Small Business Owners

It’s hard to imagine a business climate before the internet. Almost all businesses, from the largest corporation to the smallest mom-and-pop establishment have seized the opportunity to reach new and larger markets and provide goods and services through the internet. But with this wealth of access and efficiency comes heightened risks. Just as internet technology has become more widespread and sophisticated, so have the tools of those who use the internet for illegal activities and theft. Whether your business is just using email and a website, or more advanced cyber tools, cybersecurity should be part of your company’s overall business strategy. Digital theft has now become the most commonly reported fraud, surpassing even actual physical theft. If your company is using the internet, then creating a culture of cybersecurity is a fundamental task.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO