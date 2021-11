Mantua Township’s committee meeting was open to the public on Oct. 18, when a proclamation was made to recognize October as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The primary ordinance addressed was to amend the current Mantua Joint Municipal Court and authorize the participation of West Deptford and National Park into the court. After another ordinance that included a motion to amend the land-use fees in the township, seasonal resolutions were made, and a contract with Mike’s Hardscapes was authorized for the supply, installation and maintenance of holiday lighting at Chestnut Branch and McCarson parks.

