Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Named Bengals' Ruler of the Jungle for Week 9 Matchup Against Browns

CINCINNATI — Chad Johnson is back, at least for one week.

The man formerly known has Ochocinco will be in attendance for Sunday's game between the Bengals and Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.

Johnson has been named the Ruler of the Jungle for Week 9. He will sit on a jungle-themed throne and lead the crowd in the Who Dey chant before kickoff.

Johnson is considered one of the best players in franchise history. The two-time All-Pro helped rejuvenate the entire franchise in the early 2000's, topping the 1,000-yard mark in six-straight seasons (2002-07).

