Odell Beckham's Father Shares Video on Instagram Outlining the Times His Son Has Been Open

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium and it sounds like they'll face star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland has no plans to trade the 28-year-old according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

It's worth noting that Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday morning that pointed out all the times his son has been open this season.

Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards this season. He hasn't scored a touchdown and the Browns' offense has struggled in recent weeks.

Despite potential frustrations with quarterback Baker Mayfield, it looks like Beckham will stay in Cleveland past Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Watch the video that Beckham Sr. posted on Instagram below. For the latest trade deadline news, go here.

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Sr. posts video putting blame for his son’s lack of production on Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Sr. appears to be sending a message that Odell Beckham Jr. wants out of Cleveland before today’s NFL trade deadline. Beckham Sr. posted a video on Instagram that blamed his son’s lack of production in Cleveland on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, showing highlights of plays on which Beckham got open and Mayfield failed to deliver the ball to him.
NFL
Dianna Russini
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Sounds like Odell Beckham’s time with the Browns is over

Update (9:15 a.m.): Odell Beckham has been excused from Thursday’s practice, per the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, marking the second consecutive day he will miss practice. It sounds like Odell Beckham’s roller coaster ride with the Browns is set to end soon. The wide receiver was the cause of a...
NFL
Bradenton Herald

Beckham’s time with Browns in doubt after video firestorm

Odell Beckham Jr.'s father is upset with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to his wide-open son. Well, OBJ's all alone again. Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday by the Browns, who are now deciding whether to cut ties with the polarizing wide receiver or see if he and Mayfield can move forward together.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

49ers burned by referees on horrendous penalty vs. Cardinals

49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead had a would-be sack, but an awfully questionable facemask penalty negated a key third-down stop versus the Cardinals. The San Francisco 49ers shouldn’t need a lot of breaks against a shorthanded Arizona Cardinals squad in Week 9, particularly with the Cardinals missing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who were both out with injuries.
NFL
