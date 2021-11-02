Japan Tokyo Core CPI

SEMICON Japan returns to Tokyo Big Sight on December 15–17 with a full-scale, in-person exposition and conferences combined with online access. Leading-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), MEMS and sensors, quantum computing, and advanced 3D packaging will take center stage at SEMICON Japan 2021 Hybrid as visionary keynote speakers and industry leaders gather December 15–17 to share insights into the latest trends and innovations driving semiconductor industry growth.
Comments / 0