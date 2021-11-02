CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Petri Hawkins Byrd not on the new Judy Justice?

By Brooke Harrison
realitytitbit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy Sheindlin has a new show, Judy Justice, but why has she ditched long-term bailiff, Byrd?. Judge Judy first aired in 1996 and ran for 25 years before Judy Sheindlin decided to hang up her robe. However, she isn’t retiring just yet, as she has launched new show Judy...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 16

Susan Bruning
4d ago

Judy is always on a self important ego trip .The older she gets , the less people get to say anything in her court , and don't forget those one liners , she thinks she's a stand up comic , Not .when I use to watch my husband would ask ,( has anyone told that old bat off yet ?)BYRD gone , me too

Reply
6
molly lenyo
5d ago

she didn't ask him to be on the new show. Bird was the best

Reply
14
New York Post

Judge Judy’s bailiff of 25 years claims he was ‘priced out’ of her new show

This is not the new courtroom drama Americans were expecting from Judge Judy Sheindlin. When one of the highest-paid stars on television — reportedly banking $47 million a year for “Judge Judy” — vacated the bench/throne she held for 25 seasons to star in a new streaming series, “Judy Justice,” the beloved badass decided to go solo.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Reveals if He's 'Bitter' Over Being Replaced by TV Judge

Petri Hawkins Byrd, who served as Judge Judy Sheindlin's bailiff for the entire run of Judge Judy, is not angry or bitter about not being invited to join Sheindlin's new show, Judy Justice. Amazon's IMDb TV released the first trailer for the new show earlier this month, introducing Kevin Rasco as a new bailiff. In a new interview with the Associated Press, Byrd said he was disappointed, but he's focusing on acting, including his recent guest role in The Bold and the Beautiful.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketRealist

How Much Is ‘Judge Judy’ Alum Judy Sheindlin Earning for Her New Show, ‘Judy Justice’?

Estimating Judge Judy Sheindlin’s salary per episode is tricky—she considers it “a little unseemly” to talk about her compensation—but it’s safe to say the 78-year-old is still one of the highest-paid personalities on television. Her longtime court show Judge Judy ended in July 2021, but Sheindlin is returning to TV as the star of Judy Justice, an IMDb TV series that hits Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service on Nov. 1, 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Judge Judy’s New Show Premieres Today: How to Watch

Court is back in session. Judge Judy returns to the bench today with her new streaming series Judy Justice. While most of us mellow with age, the 79-year-old is as cantankerous as ever. But after dominating daytime television for decades, she now faces her toughest competition yet: herself. Judge Judy,...
TV SHOWS
CBS New York

Judge Judy Sheindlin Explains To CBS2 Why She Decided To Move On To New Streaming Show ‘Judy Justice’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For a decade and a half, “Judge Judy” has been 4 p.m. appointment television here on CBS2. While she remains a staple before our broadcast, she is now venturing into streaming entertainment. “Judy Justice” debuted Monday. On the show you will notice significant changes: a new look, new cast, and new format. But as for Judge Judy, herself? Well, she remains as sharp and witty as ever. “Do you remember when we met?” CBS2 anchor Kristine Johnson asked Judy Sheindlin recently. “It was a long time ago,” she responded. FLASHBACK: Judge Judy Leaving Show After 25 Seasons Almost 15 years, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

'Judge Judy' Bailiff Wants to Do Another Court Show, Getting Interest

Petri Hawkins-Byrd, the bailiff from "Judge Judy," wants to work on another courtroom TV show now that Judy Sheindlin is moving on without him ... and he's getting some bites. A rep for Petri tells TMZ ... he's not actively pursuing a spot on another show, but he'd consider any offers that come in, and some producers are showing interest.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Where to watch Judy Justice, premiere date and streaming options

If there’s one woman you probably wouldn’t want to mess with on TV, it’s Judge Judy. The Brooklyn-born judge has been closing cases on TV since 1996 and after 25 seasons of Judge Judy, the show ended. However, it looks like Judy doesn’t want to stop there as she’s back in 2021.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

‘Judge Judy’ Bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd Saddened He Couldn’t Present the Judge With Her Lifetime Achievement Award

Judge Judy Sheindlin’s longtime bailiff, Petri Hawkins Byrd, is not done speaking out after being left out of Judge Judy‘s new show on IMDB-TV. This time around, Hawkins is sharing the hurt he felt when he wasn’t able to present the judge with her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Daytime Emmys. Comedian Amy Poehler ended up presenting Sheindlin with her accolade.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘Judy Justice,’ P.D. James’ ‘Dalgliesh,’ A ‘9-1-1’ Riot, Hate Crime Hits Home on ‘Good Doctor’

Judge Judy Sheindlin takes her courtroom act from syndication to streaming in the new, but oh so familiar, Judy Justice. A classic literary detective, P.D. James’ Adam Dalgliesh, returns to TV in feature-length mysteries streaming on Acorn TV. The 118 gets caught up in a prison riot on Fox’s 9-1-1. An Asian hate crime becomes personal for Dr. Park on ABC’s The Good Doctor.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Judge Judy: the $440m reality star’s new show is … the same as her last one

One of the enduring mysteries of the last few decades is how Judy Sheindlin became the highest-paid woman on American television. Towards the end of Judge Judy’s 25-year run, Sheindlin was hauling in $47m a year (her estimated net worth is about $440m). Since the show only required her to work for 52 days a year, that meant she earned $900,000 just by showing up. And this was Judge Judy, for crying out loud. It was a televised small-claims court. It was, by its very nature, mundane and repetitious.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvinsider.com

Judge Judy Sheindlin Returns to Court With ‘Judy Justice’: How to Stream on IMDb TV

All rise! Judge Judy Sheindlin’s court is back in session for Judy Justice, a new series she calls an “exciting new adventure.”. But don’t worry, the sharp legal expert — beloved for blunt rebukes like “Is the word stupid written across my forehead?” — has lost none of the refreshingly in-your-face appeal that made her former syndicated show a must-see for 25 years. In fact, there’s even more to love about her new courtroom series, with new episodes streaming daily on IMDb TV.
TV & VIDEOS
channelguidemag.com

Monday, Nov. 1: Judy Sheindlin Is Back on the Bench for IMDb TV’s ‘Judy Justice’

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Viewers who miss Judge Judy are in luck — iconic TV judge Judy Sheindlin is back on the bench in this new courtroom series, adjudicating real-life cases from all over the country in a brand-new format. Judge Sheindlin is joined by bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Sheindlin’s granddaughter, who brings in a new generation of legal analysis. If you’re interested in doing more than just watching Judy Justice, you can submit a potential claim to be considered for the series at judyjustice.tv. New episodes are available weekdays.
TV & VIDEOS
reality blurred

Is Judy Justice just Judge Judy? Jes!

Judge Judy, television’s highest-rated syndicated show starring TV’s best-paid host, ended after 25 years earlier this year. On Nov. 1, Judy Justice premieres on Amazon’s IMDb TV, offering “a whole new program with a whole new cast and an exciting energy,” as Judge Judy Sheindlin said in an announcement. Twenty-five...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Judge Judy holds court once again on new show Judy Justice

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Judy Sheindlin may have a new set, a new (burgundy!) robe, and three new sidekicks — but she's still serving up plenty of original-recipe sass on Judy Justice. "You want this face to believe that?" she bellows at one defendant. "If you're going to be a liar, be a consistent liar," she scolds another. The cases are on par with the peculiar pettiness fans are used to watching Judge Judy adjudicate (road rage at the car wash! a melee over a borrowed microphone!) and Her Honor still has precisely zero patience for any "editorializing" by the plaintiff or defendant. (Expect a lot of shushing.) Law clerk and "legal analyst" Sara Rose — who is also Sheindlin's granddaughter — essentially gets paid to sit quietly for the majority of the episode, though she does join the judge in chambers after each case for a quick debrief. (Grandma does most of the talking, to be honest.) Official court stenographer Wendy Kumar is also a mostly-silent presence, but she is called upon occasionally to read back transcripts of the testimony. Judge Judy fans were distressed to see that Sheindlin's longtime bailiff, Officer Byrd, did not make the leap to Judy Justice, but his replacement, Kevin Rasco, seems like a perfectly nice gentleman. Will he ultimately become a fan favorite, too? To quote Judge Sheindlin herself, "I don't answer questions!" —Kristen Baldwin.
TV & VIDEOS

