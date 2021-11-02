CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Here’s help for voting today

idahoednews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an extraordinarily important election today, with 48 contested school board races in school districts across the state. K-12 trustees control billions in tax dollars, hire and evaluate superintendents and shape educational environments for Idaho’s students. Don’t just...

www.idahoednews.org

idahoednews.org

Analysis: It was an unusual school election. Or is it the new normal?

If voters wanted a change election, they’ve got one. In some school districts, anyway. After campaigns that were sometimes partisan, sometimes pricey, and often focused on pandemic protocols and superheated social issues, dozens of new school trustees will take office across Idaho in January. Now, these new board members will...
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Tuesday’s election: a few things parents should know

EdNews Assistant Editor Devin Bodkin will write a regular Monday column to shine a light on the week’s most pressing education issues. Contact him with ideas at [email protected]. There’s an election Tuesday, and the trustee candidates who win will have heavy sway over your kids’ education. School board seats...
EDUCATION
goodmorningwilton.com

ELECTION 2021: How Today’s Wilton Vote Recount Will Work

Wilton’s Registrars of Voters are conducting a recount today, Monday, Nov. 8, for two races that had voting results within 20 or fewer votes between an elected candidate and a defeated candidate. In the case of the Board of Finance race, with three seats to fill and four candidates, the difference between the third highest vote getter, Sandra Arkell (D), and Mantao “Monty” Du (R) was 12 votes. In the race for Constable, with six candidates vying for five spots, Dick Ziegler (D) in fifth had 19 more votes than Peter Wrampe (R).
ELECTIONS
CBS 46

It's Election Day! Here's a full guide on voting in Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Election Day is here and Atlanta is just votes away from knowing who will serve as the 61st mayor. City council seats, Board of Education positions and proposed amendments are also on the line. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close by 7 p.m. on Tuesday,...
ATLANTA, GA
State
Idaho State
Standard-Examiner

The Homefront: Today is Election Day and it’s not too late to vote

If you haven’t voted yet, put this paper down and go get it done. You have until 8 tonight. Let’s be strategic about this. The only people who have a right to belly ache, complain and/or criticize elected officials are the ones who vote them into office, or vote against them to keep them out of office but they win anyways. If you vote someone into office and they end up doing a lousy job or breaking their promises, you have the right to stand up in a public meeting and start out your protest by saying, “I voted for you but you didn’t do what you said you’d do.”
WEBER COUNTY, UT
idahoednews.org

Episode 31: Talking about this week’s school board elections

There was plenty of turnover Tuesday, as voters across Idaho elected dozens of new school trustees. To look at what happened this week — and what might come next — Idaho Education News reporters Blake Jones and Kevin Richert sort through the election results. Listen here. our Soundcloud page for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
9NEWS

Here's how Denver voted in 2021 elections

DENVER — Denver voters on Tuesday seemed mostly in favor of bonds for improvements and repairs to city infrastructure, parks and housing, while defeating measures on marijuana sales tax and development. Voter turnout was low, as tends to happen in an election with no major national or statewide races. According...
DENVER, CO
Journal Inquirer

Here's what you need to know as you head for the polls today

Are you voting today, or just interested in what's happening? Check out the info below. • According to the Secretary of the State’s office:. CLOSING TIME: The polls will be open until 8 p.m.. Voters who are in line at 8 p.m. will be able to vote and should stay in line. Voters can find their polling places at myvote.ct.gov/lookup.
ELECTIONS
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Election Day is here: What’s at stake in Virginia today

More than one million of Virginia’s nearly 6 million registered voters have taken advantage of early voting to cast ballots for today’s election, when voters will select a governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 members of the House of Delegates. For those voting today, polls open 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (If you’re in line by 7, you can still vote.) To find your polling place and access other information, go here.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily News Of Newburyport

Here's where to vote Tuesday in Amesbury

AMESBURY — Municipal election polls will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Amesbury High School. Mayor Kassandra Gove and state Rep. Jim Kelcourse will both be on the ballot running for a two-year term as mayor. A pair of ballot questions will also face voters on...
AMESBURY, MA
NBC Washington

Virginia Voter Guide: Here's How to Vote and Who's on the Ballot

Virginia voters will elect a new governor in a race that’s being watched nationally as an indicator of the country’s political future. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. While Virginia is in the spotlight, several municipalities in Maryland are holding elections too. Here’s info on how you can cast your vote.
VIRGINIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Governor Hogan Weighs In On The Congressional Passage Of The Infrastructure Bill

Annapolis, MD (WJZ)– Governor Larry Hogan praised congressional members on Saturday morning after the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Hogan released a statement saying, “For seven years, Maryland has been leading on rebuilding crumbling infrastructure and advancing vital investments for the future like cyber security, broadband, and resiliency. Now, this bipartisan bill will put America’s infrastructure on the right track to grow jobs and make our economy competitive for the twenty-first century without raising taxes or adding to the debt, including $6 billion for Maryland to improve transit systems, railways, clean water systems, roads, bridges, and tunnels.” He continued to say, “After...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

