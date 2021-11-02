Here’s help for voting today

If you haven’t voted yet, put this paper down and go get it done. You have until 8 tonight. Let’s be strategic about this. The only people who have a right to belly ache, complain and/or criticize elected officials are the ones who vote them into office, or vote against them to keep them out of office but they win anyways. If you vote someone into office and they end up doing a lousy job or breaking their promises, you have the right to stand up in a public meeting and start out your protest by saying, “I voted for you but you didn’t do what you said you’d do.”

WEBER COUNTY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO