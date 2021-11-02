CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson takes a 'crack' at an Annie Lennox song for 'Kellyoke'

By Corinne Dorsey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelly Clarkson kicked off her week with a cover of an Annie Lennox song. The singer and daytime talk show host performed a powerful cover of "Pavement Cracks," from Lennox's 2003 album, "Bare," during Monday's installment of "Kellyoke."...

