Facebook working on ways to protect users in the ‘metaverse’ -senior exec Clegg

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Facebook Inc’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said the company was working on ways to protect users in the metaverse, speaking in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. The company last week changed its name https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebooks-zuckerberg-kicks-off-its-virtual-reality-event-with-metaverse-vision-2021-10-28 to Meta Platforms Inc to reflect its focus on building...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Nick Clegg
CNN

How Nick Clegg ended up putting out fires for Facebook

(CNN) — Nick Clegg shot to national fame as a cuddly liberal in 2010 in the UK. But many Brits are hardly surprised to see him now working as the presentable face for a company accused of turning a blind eye to hate speech, anti-democratic plotting, and even human trafficking on its platform.
U.K.
#Metaverse#Reuters#Facebook Inc#Meta Platforms Inc
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

The term “metaverse" is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry's imagination — so much so that one of the best-known internet platforms is rebranding to signal its embrace of the futuristic idea. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
INTERNET
crossroadstoday.com

Facebook exec pushes back on whistleblower claims

Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, says the social media giant does not prioritize engagement and user growth over safety. That contradicts Senate testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who claims Facebook knows its systems harm vulnerable people and hasn’t made meaningful changes to prevent it. The platform is designed to exploit negative emotions to keep people on the platform, Haugen says.
INTERNET
Telegraph

Bizarre Nick Clegg video casts doubt on Facebook’s Meta relaunch

Sir Nick Clegg has promised that Facebook will work with regulators to make its “metaverse” safe for children as it puts tens of billions of dollars into the technology. The company’s head of global affairs and communications said technology companies often “feel that progress can’t wait for the slower pace of regulation”, but said it would not ignore privacy and safety in developing a suite of new products that it regards as the tech giant’s future.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Meta exec Clegg bats away accusations of whistleblower

Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications at Meta Platforms Inc. , brushed off the accusations of whistleblower Frances Haugen on Tuesday, insisting the social media giant has aggressively pursued transparency, child research, and regulation while disputing claims the company amplifies political unrest and harms kids. He said Meta moderates content in more than 70 countries and last week's rebrand to Meta had been in the making for months. "We're on this evolutionary curve and the company has been investing billions of dollars into metaverse technologies," Clegg said at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon. Clegg added that Haugen's claims could promote "sensible regulation."
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Metaverse pioneers unimpressed by Facebook rebrand

LONDON (Reuters) – Early adopters of the virtual worlds known as the metaverse criticised Facebook’s rebranding as an attempt to capitalise on growing buzz over a concept that it did not create. The term metaverse has become a tech buzzword this year, with companies and investors keen to be a...
INTERNET
BBC

Clegg: Facebook is mainly 'barbecues and bar mitzvahs'

Sir Nick Clegg, Meta's head of global affairs, has defended the firm formerly known as Facebook at the Web Summit. Only the day before, whistleblower Frances Haugen had opened the conference in Lisbon by calling on boss Mark Zuckerberg to resign. Sir Nick said she was entitled to her views...
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

‘We are building for the metaverse,’ says Meta VP Nick Clegg

Nick Clegg, vice president for global affairs and communications at Meta Platforms, spoke at Lisbon’s Web Summit 2021 during a panel on Facebook and innovation in Europe. The world’s biggest tech conference has returned to a physical setting following a two-year, COVID 19-induced virtual hiatus. The event is showcasing an illustrious list of entrepreneurs, organizations and influencers at the cutting edge of their respective fields and has — according to recent data compiled by the Web Summit communications team — attracted 42,751 attendees from 128 countries, 50.5% of which are female, the highest-ever participation by women in the event’s 10-year history.
INTERNET
Sand Hills Express

Facebook and Instagram users report outages

Facebook and Instagram users were experiencing widespread outages on Wednesday, according to a Meta spokesperson. The company said it was working to fix the issues “as quickly as possible.”. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Messenger, Workplace Chat and Instagram DMs,” a spokesperson for Meta, the parent...
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET
The Verge

Oculus users are getting a new metaverse home

Facebook is announcing a new, “more social” home space for Oculus users. Called Horizon Home, it looks a lot like the virtual home that people already have in their virtual reality headsets. But users will be able to invite friends to hang out and watch videos or start multiplayer games together, and they’ll eventually be able to customize their space, although that’s “a little further out.” Horizon Home will launch in an Oculus update soon.
TECHNOLOGY

