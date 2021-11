ALEXANDRIA, VA – During the Oct. 26 City Council meeting, Mayor Justin Wilson presented the Bernard “Ben” Brenman Archaeology in Alexandria Award. Griffin Burchard: Outstanding Preservation Advocate, for his contribution to the stewardship of Douglass Cemetery, one of Alexandria’s historic Black cemeteries; for planning and implementing his 2019 Eagle Scout project at Douglass Cemetery including the creation of a new interpretive historical sign at the site; for raising awareness about these sacred and fragile sites and the recognition that preserving Black cemeteries means preserving the history of Black Alexandrians; and for immeasurably enhancing the quality of life in Alexandria by caring for the final resting place of those buried here.

