The cryptocurrency market is continuing a rapid rally that has taken ether to its highest ever price and saw bitcoin racing towards records.It is the latest surge in a month of positive news for cryptocurrencies. Those have been driven by a range of developments within the market, such as an exchange traded fund that was launch last month, as well as concerns from outside including worries about inflation.Bitcoin was at $66,425 at the time of publication on Monday morning. That was an increase of 8 per cent over the previous 24 hours, and took it close to the $67,016 record...

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO