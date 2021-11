Kyle Kuzma has been a crucial cog in the Washington Wizards’ 2-1 start to the season – and it hasn’t just been because of his scoring ability. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward has grabbed 13 rebounds per games in his first three contests in Washington. He’s also provided a defensive presence at the forward spot with Rui Hachimura still on the sidelines. Kuzma credits his former teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis for helping turn him into a multi-faceted contributor.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO