CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pavement Announce 2022 North American Tour

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePavement will tour North America in 2022. It’s been a long time coming. The indie rock legends were originally set to headline Primavera Sound’s festivals in Barcelona and Porto in June 2020 as the precursor to a presumed reunion tour in 2021 — Pavement’s first shows together since their previous reunion...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
earmilk.com

TOPS kicks off North American tour, shares new single, "Waiting"

Kicking off their North American tour in style, TOPS has released their newest single, "Waiting," just in time for their first gig on the circuit in San Antonio, Texas. While San Antonio is more than a stone's throw from Montreal, where the four-piece outfit kicks it these days, it is a welcome change of scenery as they have put this tour on hold for the better part of two years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thewoodyshow.com

YUNGBLUD Unveils Massive 'Life On Mars' North American Tour: See The Dates

YUNGBLUD's been playing the biggest gigs of his life in the UK this fall, and next year he'll bring his energetic live show back to the States. On Monday (October 25), the rocker announced a massive North American leg of his Life on Mars tour. The 25-date trek begins January...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Dragonforce share “Strangers” video; announce 2022 North American tour w/ Battle Beast & Seven Spires

DragonForce have shared a hilarious video for the song “Strangers.” The track is taken from 2019’s Extreme Power Metal, as the clip is a tribute to everything 80s. “This video takes place in the same ’80s world as our last video (‘Troopers of the Stars’), with the same cast and the same director. When Roboshobo pitched the concept, I was immediately into it. I’m a huge fan of the glam rock-era of music – I love the showmanship, the guitar solos, and the endearing cheesiness. And the players of that time were amazing, like Steve Vai, Warren Di Martini, and Reb Beach; I think sometimes the playing gets lost, and people just remember the crazy outfits. So, this video is a loving tribute to that era – while also being authentic… Roboshobo told us to get some cool-looking guitars to fit the theme of the video, and the night before the shoot, I was panicking because we still hadn’t found any. So, I texted Steve Vai and told him we were doing a glam rock video. He said, ‘come on over’, and when I got there, he had pulled out THE guitars he used with Whitesnake and David Lee Roth. I remember seeing these guitars in magazines as a kid, so it was incredible to get to use them on set – I almost cried when he handed them to me! Besides the guitars, I think we all looked really hunky in our costumes, especially our hair! For a minute, I was even considering getting a perm…I know people may think we’re not taking ourselves seriously enough, but I think given the state of the world, sometimes it’s just nice to kick back and have a laugh with your mates. That was definitely the vibe on set – we could barely keep a straight face watching the playback. We’re also releasing super-limited merch we did in collaboration with the artist, Teenage Stepdad, at: dragonforce.com/shop. It definitely captures the feeling of the era!”
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Washington Dc#Atlanta#North American#Primavera Sound#European#Es Primavera Sound#Wa#Mo Uptown Theater#Il#Mi Masonic
Stereogum

Frances Forever – “Certified Fool”

Frances Forever — the indie-pop project of Boston’s Frances Garrett, who scored a viral TikTok hit last year with “Space Girl” — is following up their recent debut EP Paranoia Party with a brand new single. The anthemic “Certified Fool” arrives as Frances gears up for a tour supporting Misterwives, which includes their first proper headlining show at the Echo in Los Angeles. Listen to it below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Indigo De Souza – “Ivy” (Frank Ocean Cover)

Fresh off landing on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list and a few months removed from the release of her sophomore album Any Shape You Take, Indigo De Souza has shared a cover of Frank Ocean’s Blond(e) track “Ivy” for Bandcamp Friday. “I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and ‘Ivy’ has a truly special place in my heart,” De Souza said in a statement. “I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence. Thank you Frank Ocean.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Boygenius Announce First Show In 3 Years

In 2018, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus banded together to form a supergroup called Boygenius. They released one great EP, and they toured together, with all three artists playing solo sets and then coming together as Boygenius at the end. Since that tour wrapped up, the members of Boygenius have reunited to sing backup on each other’s solo records and on Hayley Williams’ “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” But they haven’t played any Boygenius live shows. In a couple of weeks, they’ll reassemble for their first group performance since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stereogum

Shame – “This Side Of The Sun”

At the beginning of the year, Shame released their sophomore album Drunk Tank Pink. Today, the UK band is back with their first new single since then, which is called “This Side Of The Sun.” “The whole song came together on the day we recorded it at the studio,” the band shared in a statement. “It’s also the first live recording we’ve ever done, we didn’t want it to sound overworked. It’s a pure banger, listen with a piña colada in your left hand.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
munaluchi

Royal Wedding Bliss in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal wedding bliss in Atlanta, Georgia has elegant décor, a gold and white color palette, and so much love!. Justin and Derrick’s nuptials were everything they could have dreamed of and more. “Many people described our wedding as a movie production,” Justin says. And as a wedding planner himself, Justin...
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
FitnessVolt.com

Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Dead at 46

Former Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away at age 46. Rhoden was born in Kingston Jamaica on April 2, 1975, and reportedly died on November 6, 2021. While we do not have much information on his death, our sources have reported a heart attack as the cause although we will be sure to update with more details. Shawn Rhoden left behind one daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
Indy100

Salt Bae to leave London restaurant just six weeks after opening

Salt Bae is set to leave his notoriously expensive London restaurant on Sunday just six weeks after he opened the establishment in Knightsbridge.The social media icon and the living meme is packing his bags and moving to the warmer climate of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where he will open up his 28th restaurant.Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, recently confirmed the news on his Instagram Stories. Posting a picture of himself next to an unnamed woman, he wrote: “Sunday is my last day in Lovely London. I want to see you beautiful people before I go.”The celebrity chef’s restaurant, which...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy