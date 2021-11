Jack Sherman, a fellow Mass Media employee and sportswriter, has been doing something over the past couple of issues that has really inspired me. Recently, he has been asked to write about sports he does not know much about. Last week, he wrote an amazing article about his experience at the volleyball game, despite not knowing much about volleyball. The week before that, he did the same but with tennis. This week, I am in a similar position. I was tasked with covering the hockey teams here on campus. I know the basics about hockey, but I definitely did learn a couple of things as I wrote this article. So, join me as we learn more about the UMass Boston hockey teams together.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO