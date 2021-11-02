Get carpets cleaned for the holidays

Kylie Jenner said early Sunday on Instagram that she was "devastated" by the deaths at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are broken and...
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid." The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show"...
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi chaired a security meeting on Sunday after a failed assassination attempt at his residence. His media office released a photo on Twitter that showed al-Kadhimi at the head of a table with top security commanders to discuss the events that had unfolded earlier that day, when three armed drones targeted the prime minister.
Elon Musk’s Twitter followers weighed in this weekend on whether the Tesla CEO should sell 10% of his stock in the company. The Twitter poll, which garnered more than 3.5 million votes closed Sunday, with nearly 58% in favor of Musk’s proposition and more than 42% against the idea. Musk...
(CNN) — The House on Friday voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after hours of delays and debating among Democrats, sending the bipartisan measure to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But while Democratic leaders managed to unify House progressives and moderates to hold a vote...
HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured. Authorities planned to use videos, witness interviews and...
Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, just under a year into his presidency, has delivered on a key campaign promise to work across the aisle to deliver the largest investment ever in restoring crumbling U.S. roads, bridges and other types of physical infrastructure. But it's still not clear whether the bill...
Tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets in Glasgow, Scotland, to demand action on climate change at COP26, the climate change summit held by the United Nations. The protest occurring in Glasgow, where world leaders have been gathered all week, is expected to be one of the biggest protests on record for the climate summit, the BBC reported.
