The 2020-2021 McIntosh High Legend Yearbook program has been recognized for the second year in a row as a Jostens National Program of Excellence. This is the second time in a row the Legend has received this award. Until this year, they were the only school in the history of Fayette County to win it. Achieving this level of excellence for a yearbook is an achievement in itself, and the staff of the Legend had to deal with much more than just deadlines to produce the book as they produced it during the most challenging points of the COVID-19 pandemic.

