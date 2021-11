"That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal," he said on Twitter. Big Sean's collaborative What You Expect EP with Hit-Boy wasn't the only surprise he had in store for fans Friday (Oct. 29). The Detroit emcee also announced on Twitter that after 14 years, he has stepped away from Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label. After a fan asked, "Damn no more GOOD Music for Big Sean?" Sean responded in a tweet saying, "That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal."

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO